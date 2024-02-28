Q4 2023 Darling Ingredients Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Darling Ingredients Inc. Conference Call to discuss the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.



I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Suann Guthrie. Please go ahead.



Suann Guthrie - Darling Ingredients Inc. - SVP, IR & Sustainability and Global Communications



Thank you. Thank you for joining the Darling Ingredients' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. Here with me today are Mr. Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Brad Phillips, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Bob Day, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Matt Jansen, Chief Operating Officer of North America.



Our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings news release and slide presentation are available on the Investor page under the Events and Presentations tab on our corporate website and will be joined by a transcript of this call once it is available. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions,