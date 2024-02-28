Q4 2023 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2023 Golden Ocean Group Limited earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Lars Christian Svensen, CEO. Please go ahead.



Lars Christian Svensen - Golden Ocean Group Ltd - CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS



Good day, and welcome to the Golden Ocean Q4 2023 release. My name is Lars Christian Svenson, and I'm the CEO of Golden Ocean. Today, our CFO, Peder Simonsen, and I will guide you through our Q4 numbers, recent activities, and our forward outlook.



Here are the highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023. Our adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter ended up at $123.2 million compared to $78.9 million in the third quarter. We delivered an adjusted net income of $64.6 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.32, compared with an adjusted net income of $22 million and earnings per share of $0.11 for the third quarter.



Our TCE