Q4 2023 ASM International NV Earnings Call Transcript

Victor BareÃ±o - ASM International NV - Director of IR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. I'm joined here today by our CEO, Benjamin Loh, and our CFO, Paul Verhagen. ASM issued its fourth quarter of 2023 results yesterday evening, at 6:00 p.m. Central European time. For those of you who have not yet seen the press release, it is available on our website asm.com, together with our latest investor presentation.



As always, we remind you that this conference call may contain information relating to ASM's future business and results in addition to historical information. For more information on risk factors related to such forward-looking statements, please refer to our company's press releases, reports, and financial statements, which