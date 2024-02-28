Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Megan Bacon, Director of IR.



Megan Bacon - Horizon Technology Finance Corp - Director of IR and Marketing



Thank you and welcome to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call. Representing the Company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Michel, President stands of Orthex Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, and Dan Foleo, Chief Financial Officer. I would like to point out that the Q4 earnings press release and Form 10-K are available on the Company's website at Verizon's at finance.com.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need