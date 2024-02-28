Q4 2023 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Walsh - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



Good morning, and welcome again to RYAM's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. And joining me on today's call are De Lyle Bloomquist, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Marcus Moeltner, our Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. Our earnings release and presentation materials were issued last evening are available at our website Ryanair.com. I'd like to remind you that today's presentation will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws. Our earnings release, as well as our filings with the SEC list some of the factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we may make. They are also referenced on Slide 2 of our presentation materials.



Today's presentation will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. As noted on slide 3 of our presentation, we believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for management and