Q4 2023 TopBuild Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the TopBuild Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tabitha Zane, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Tabitha. You may begin.



Tabitha N. Zane - TopBuild Corp. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning. On the call today are Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer. We have posted senior management's formal remarks and a PowerPoint presentation that summarizes our comments on our website at topbuild.com.



Many of our remarks will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this morning's press release as well as in the company's filings with the SEC. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.



Please note that some of the financial measures to be