Q4 2023 Permian Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Permian Resources conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings. Today's call is being recorded. A replay of the call will be accessible until March 13, 2024, by dialing 877-674-7070 and entering the replay access code 855841 or by visiting the company's website at www.permianres.com



At this time, I will now turn the call over to Hays Mabry, Permian Resources' Senior Director of Investor Relations, for some opening remarks. Please go ahead.



Hays Mabry - Permian Resources Corp - Senior Director, IR



Thanks, John, and thank you all for joining us on the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. On the call today are Will Hickey and James Walter, our Chief Executive Officers; and Guy Oliphint, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, February 27, we filed a Form 8-K with an earnings release reporting fourth-quarter results. We also posted an earnings presentation to our website that we will reference during today's call