Q4 2023 ODP Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the ODP Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This is Tim Perrott, and I'm here with Gerry Smith, our CEO; and Anthony Scaglione, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



During today's call, Gerry will provide an update on the business, focusing much of his commentary on our accomplishments for 2023, including our operational performance and the progress we're making on all of our initiatives to drive shareholder value. After Gerry's commentary, Anthony will then review the company's fourth quarter and full year financial results. including highlights of our divisional performance. Following