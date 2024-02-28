Q4 2023 Gulfport Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gulfport Energy Corporation fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jessica Antle. Welcome, Jessica, the floor is yours.



Jessica Antle - Gulfport Energy Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Karen, and good morning, and welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call, and Jessica Antle, Vice President of Investor Relations. Speakers on today's call include John Reinhart, President and CEO; and Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and CFO. In addition, Matthew Rucker, Senior Vice President of Operations, will be available for the Q&A portion of today's call.



I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. We caution you that the actual results could differ