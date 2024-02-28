Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Q4 2023 SLR Investment Corp. Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Chairman and Co-CEO, Michael Gross. Please go ahead.
Michael Gross - SLR Investment Corp - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you. Very much and good morning. Welcome to SLR Investment Corp's earnings call for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023. I'm joined here today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-Chief Executive Officer, and our Chief Financial Officer, Shiraz Kajee.
Shiraz, before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements?
Shiraz Kajee - SLR Investment Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer
Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of SLR Investment Corp. Fin and any unauthorized broadcast in any form is strictly
Q4 2023 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...