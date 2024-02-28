Q4 2023 Nykode Therapeutics ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Engsig - Nykode Therapeutics ASA - CEO



Thank you very much and to all our participants, a very warm welcome to the Q4 webcast from Micro Therapeutics, and we assume you're all familiar with the forward-looking statements of my code. And on that note, I will move on.



It's my pleasure today to be joined at this, what we call here by my colleagues, Agnete Fredriksen, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder; Harald Gurvin, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as Klaus Edvardsen, our Chief Development Officer, who will help me guide you through the highlights of the fourth quarter and answer any questions that you may submit in the system.



So Q4 was another very exciting quarter for us with a good, solid progress for the Company, and we expanded the oncology pipeline