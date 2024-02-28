Q4 2023 EMCOR Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, my name is Alan, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EMCOR Group Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I'd like to hand things over to Mr. Blake Mueller with FTI Consulting. You may begin.



Blake Mueller -



Thank you, Alan, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the EMCOR Group conference call. We are here today to discuss the company's 2023 fourth quarter and full year results, which were reported this morning.



I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President of Shared Services, who will introduce management. Kevin, please go ahead.



R. Kevin Matz - EMCOR Group, Inc. - EVP of Shared Services



Thanks, Blake. Good morning, everyone. And as always, thank you for your interest in EMCOR, and welcome to our earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.



For those of you who are accessing the call via the