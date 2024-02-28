Q4 2023 UWM Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the UWM Holdings Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Blake Kolo, you may begin your conference.



Blake Kolo - UWM Holdings Corporation - Chief Business Officer & Head of IR



Good morning. This is Blake Kolo, Chief Business Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 UWM Holdings Corporation's Earnings Call.



Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call includes forward-looking statements. For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please refer to the earnings release that we issued this morning.



I will now turn the call over to Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage.



Mathew R. Ishbia - UWM Holdings