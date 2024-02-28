Feb 28, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the full year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Elena Mariani, Strategic Planning, Intelligence and Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, Madam.



Elena Mariani -



Good evening, everybody, and thank you for joining our call today on Moncler's Full year 2023 financial results. Let me introduce you to the speakers of today's call, Mr. Remo Ruffini, smaller Group Chairman and CEO, Roberto Eggs, Chief Business Strategy and Global Market Officer; Luciano Santel, Chief Corporate and Supply Officer; Gino Fisanotti, Moncler Chief Brand Officer. And exceptionally for today, we have invited to join our call Robert Triefus Island, the new CEO, who will introduce himself and the next chapter of evolution for the brand.



Before starting, I need to remind you that this presentation may contain certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical