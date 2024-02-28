Feb 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Susan Senecal - A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Sylvie, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking the time to attend our call today. I'm Susan Senecal, I'm President and CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada and CEO of the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. With me on the call today is Kelly Blankstein, who's the Chief Financial Officer of A&W Food Services and the Fund; and [Fern Glowinsky], who is the Director of Finance.



Today, we're presenting the fund's results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. I'm pleased to report that A&W achieved royalty pool same-store sales growth of 2.1% in the fourth quarter as compared to the fourth