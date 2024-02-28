Q4 2023 Standard BioTools Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Standard BioTools, Inc. fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Holmes, from Investor Relations.



David, please go ahead.



David Holmes - Standard BioTools Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Standard BioTools's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Leading the call today is Michael Egholm, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer; and Adam Taich, Chief Strategy Officer.



At the close of market today, February 28, 2024, Standard BioTools released its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. During this call, we will review our results and provide commentary on our financial and operational performance, 2024 outlook, market trends, and strategic initiatives.



During the call, we will make forward-looking statements about events and