Q4 2023 Ameresco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ameresco Inc fourth quarter 2023 earnings call (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Leila Dillon, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. Ms. Leila, you may begin.



Leila Dillon Ameresco Inc-SVP - Corporate Marketing and Communications



Thank you, Lisa, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for today's call. Joining me here are Portrait of George Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer, Doran Hole, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Chiplock, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.



Before I turn the call over to George, I would like to make a brief statement regarding forward-looking remarks. Today's earnings materials contain forward-looking statements including statements regarding our expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and