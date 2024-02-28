Q4 2023 Marqeta Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the market. Our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call to the conference over to Stacey Finerman. You begin.



Stacey Finerman - Marqeta Inc - VP, IR



Thanks, operator. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our Investor Relations website, including our annual report or on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements we make today.



These forward looking statements speak only as of the time of this call, and the company does not assume any obligation or intent to update them except as required by law. In addition, today's call includes non-GAAP financial