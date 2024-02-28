Q4 2023 Natera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Natera, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Brophy, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Michael B. Brophy - Natera, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results of our fourth quarter of 2023. On the line, I'm joined by Steve Chapman, our CEO; Solomon Moshkevich, President, Clinical Diagnostics; and Al Aleshin, General Manager of Oncology and Chief Medical Officer. John Fesko, President and Chief Business Officer, is also on the line and will be available for Q&A.



Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. We will be referring to a slide presentation that has been posted to investors.natera.com. A replay of the call will also be posted to our IR site as soon as it's available.



Starting on Slide