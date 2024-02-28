Q4 2023 Rxsight Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RxSight fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. Now I'll turn the conference conference over to your speaker today, Oliver Moravcevic. Please go ahead.
Oliver Moravcevic - RxSight, Inc. - VP, IR
Thank you, operator. Presenting today are RxSight President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Kurtz; and Chief Financial Officer. Shelley Thunen. Earlier today RxSight released financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.
Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments and responses to your questions during today's call reflect management's views as of today, February 28, 2024, and will include forward looking and opinions statements, including predictions, estimates, plans, expectations, and other information. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and
