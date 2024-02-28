Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Yes, greetings, and welcome to the INQ. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call.
Thank you, Jimmy.
Jordan Shapiro IonQ - Inc. - Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to ION Q's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. My name is Jordan Shapiro, named Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Head of Investor Relations here at INQ. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call here in Seattle by Peter Chapman, ION Key's President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kramer, our Chief Financial Officer in Caspian, our Vice President of Engineering, as well as Pat Tang, our Vice President of
Q4 2023 IONQ Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
