Q4 2023 ZimVie Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to ZimVie's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the call over to Marissa Bych, (inaudible) Group for introductory disclosures.



Marissa Bych - ZimVie Inc - Investor Relations



Right. Thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier today, ZimVie released financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website, zimvie.com, as well as on sec.gov.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make comments during this call that include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's most recent periodic report filed with the SEC and subsequent SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties.



In addition,