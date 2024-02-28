Q4 2023 ARC Document Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the ARC Document Solutions report 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call. At this time, I would like to hand things over to David Stickney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
David Stickney - ARC Document Solutions Inc - Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Thank you, Lisa, and welcome, everyone. On the call with me today are, Suri Suriyakumar, our CEO and Chairman; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Dilo Wijesuriya; and Jorge Avalos, our Chief Financial Officer.
Our fourth quarter and full year results for 2023 were publicized earlier today in a press release press release and other company materials are available from our Investor Relations pages on ARC Document Solutions website at ir.e-arc.com.
Please note that today's call will contain forward-looking statements and are only predictions based on information as of today, February 28, 2024, and actual results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties that
Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
