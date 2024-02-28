Q4 2024 Pure Storage Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Paul Ziots -



Paul Ziots - Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Pure's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call, we have Charlie Giancarlo, Chief Executive Officer; Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer.



On this call today, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These include statements regarding our financial outlook and operations, our strategy, technology and its advantages our current and