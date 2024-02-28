Q4 2024 Okta Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Dave Gennarelli - Okta, Inc. - VP of IR



Hi, everybody. Welcome to Okta's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Webcast. I'm Dave Gennarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta. With me in today's meeting, we have Todd McKinnon, our Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; and Brett Tighe, our Chief Financial Officer.



At around the same time that the earnings press release hit the wire, we posted supplemental commentary to the IR website. This posted commentary contains a large portion of what would historically be the opening commentary, including customer commentary, product-related news and a review of our financial results. This new format allows listeners to review that information before this call. It also allows us to spend more time discussing other news items and strategy while leaving more time for Q&A.



Today's meeting will include forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward