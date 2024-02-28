Q4 2023 Cytek Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Paul Goodson - Cytek Biosciences Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Earlier today, Cytek Biosciences released financial preliminary results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. If you haven't received this news release, or if you'd like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to investors at cytekbio.com. Joining me today from Cytek are Wenbin Jiang, CEO; and Patrick Jeanmonod, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during the call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Cytek's business plans,