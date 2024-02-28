Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Alexander & Baldwin Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Swett, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen C. Swett - ICR, LLC - MD



Thank you. Aloha, and welcome to Alexander & Baldwin's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are A&B's Chief Executive Officer, Lance Parker; and Chief Financial Officer, Clayton Chun. We are also joined by Kit Millan, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, who is available to participate in the Q&A portion of the call. During our call, please refer to our fourth quarter 2023 supplemental information available on our website at investors.alexanderbaldwin.com/supplements.



Before we commence, please note that statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could