Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
The migrant crisis was this mid 80s and gentlemen, and welcome to the doc go Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star clean zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded and will now turn the conference over to Mike Cole, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Mike Cole DocGo Inc.-VIce President of IR
Thank you, operator. Before turning the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements made in this conference call other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words may will plan potential, could go, outlook, design, anticipate, and believe, estimates, expect, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions may be used to identify such forward
Q4 2023 DocGo Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...