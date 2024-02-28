Feb 28, 2024 / 10:15PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the AAON, Inc., fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Mondillo. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Joseph Mondillo - Aaon Inc - Director - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. The press release announcing our fourth quarter financial results was issued after market close today and can be found on our corporate website, AON. dot com. The call today is accompanied with a presentation that you can also find on our website as well as on the listen only webcast.
Please turn to Slide 2. We begin with our customary forward-looking statement policy during the call. Any statement presented dealing with information that is not historical is considered forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 each as
Q4 2023 Aaon Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 10:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...