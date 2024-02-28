Q4 2023 Accel Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's Accel Entertainment Q4 and 2023 earnings call. My name is Sarah and I will be your moderator today. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to pass the conference over to our host, Derek Harmer .



Derek Harmer - Accel Entertainment Inc - Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel



Welcome to Accel Entertainment's Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Andy Rubenstein, Accel's Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ellis, Accel's Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to our website for the press release and supplemental information that will be discussed on this call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website under Events and Presentations within the Investor Relations section of our website.



Some of the comments in today's call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from