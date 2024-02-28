Full Year 2023 AECI Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 28, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Zanele Salman

AECI Ltd - Group Investor Relations

* Holger Riemensperger

AECI Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Rochelle Gabriels

AECI Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer, Group Executive Director

* Dean Murray

AECI Ltd - Executive Vice President - AECI Chemicals

* Rafael Fernandes

AECI Ltd - Chief Transformation Officer

* Denvor Govender

AECI Ltd - Group Chief Operations Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* John Aaron

SPC Securities - Analyst

* Dettus Tolia

SPC Securities - Analyst



=====================

Zanele Salman - AECI Ltd - Group Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for joining us this morning for the presentation of our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. You're all welcome from, and this is