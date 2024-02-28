Feb 28, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 28, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Zanele Salman
AECI Ltd - Group Investor Relations
* Holger Riemensperger
AECI Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Rochelle Gabriels
AECI Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer, Group Executive Director
* Dean Murray
AECI Ltd - Executive Vice President - AECI Chemicals
* Rafael Fernandes
AECI Ltd - Chief Transformation Officer
* Denvor Govender
AECI Ltd - Group Chief Operations Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* John Aaron
SPC Securities - Analyst
* Dettus Tolia
SPC Securities - Analyst
=====================
Zanele Salman - AECI Ltd - Group Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for joining us this morning for the presentation of our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. You're all welcome from, and this is
Full Year 2023 AECI Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...