Q4 2023 Figs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for attending todaey's FIGS' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 year earnings conference call. My name is Cole, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers. At the end, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. I'd now like to turn the conference over to our host, Jean Fontana. Please go ahead.e



Jean Fontana - FIGS, Inc. - SVP, IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss FIGS' fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, which were released this afternoon and can be found in our earnings press release and in the cycle. The presentation posted to our Investor Relations website at irwearfigs..com. Presenting on today's call are Trina Spear, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniela Turenshine, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, remarks on this call that do not concern past events are forward-looking statements may include