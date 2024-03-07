James Follette, the Chief Digital Officer of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI, Financial), sold 2,617 shares of the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a specialty financial services firm that operates in the mortgage finance industry. The company's activities include the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,024 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 38 insider sells. On the day of the sale, shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc were trading at $86.24, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.229 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.95, which is above both the industry median of 9.29 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.25, with a GF Value of $69.18, indicating that PennyMac Financial Services Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions and the company's financial performance when making investment decisions.

