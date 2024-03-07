Timothy Murphy, Director of The Western Union Co (WU, Financial), has increased the insider's stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 shares on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a pattern of buying activity by the insider over the past year, with a total of 10,000 shares acquired and no shares sold.

The Western Union Co, with a market cap of $4.496 billion, is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company's platform provides seamless transfer of money around the world, catering to individuals and businesses alike.

Insider transactions at The Western Union Co over the past year have been predominantly in the form of buys, with 1 insider buy and no insider sells recorded. This could indicate a belief among insiders that the stock is undervalued or that they expect positive developments in the company's future.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of The Western Union Co were trading at $12.85. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.82, which is below both the industry median of 14.5 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past.

The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by the GuruFocus Value at $15.11, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. This indicates that The Western Union Co is currently Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent acquisition could be a signal to investors about the potential value found in The Western Union Co's shares, especially when considering the company's current market valuation and its position relative to the GF Value.

