Robert Toohey, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Allstate Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), sold 1,717 shares of the company on February 26, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Allstate Corp is a leading insurance company, providing a range of insurance products including auto, home, life, and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass, SquareTrade, and Answer Financial brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,717 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Robert Toohey is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and six insider sells for Allstate Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Allstate Corp were trading at $159.96, resulting in a market capitalization of $42.246 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.99, with Allstate Corp's shares being Fairly Valued according to the GF Value of $161.34. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation suggest that insiders may perceive the stock to be fairly valued at current levels. Investors often look at insider selling to gain insights into how corporate executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

It is important to note that insider transactions are just one aspect to consider when evaluating a stock and should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.