Q4 2023 Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Marathon Digital Holdings fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2023 earnings webcast and conference call.



Charlie Schumacher - Marathon Digital Holdings Inc - VP, Corporate Communications



Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, and welcome to Marathon Digital Holdings fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Thank you for joining us for our call today. With me on today's call are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fred Thiel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Salman Khan.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements and that we may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.