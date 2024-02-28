Q4 2023 Rimini Street Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Dean Pohl - Rimini Street Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to review through fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. On the call with me today is Seth Ravin, our CEO and President; and Michael Perica, our CFO.



Today, we issued our earnings press release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023, a copy of which can be found on our website under Investor Relations. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. It has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in the press release an explanation of these measures and why we believe they are meaningful. It's also included in the press release under