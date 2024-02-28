Q4 2023 Nel ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

HÃ¥kon Volldal - Nel ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Nel's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results presentation. My name is HÃ¥kon Volldal. I am the CEO of Nel. And with me today, I have Kjell Christian BjÃ¸rnsen, our Chief Financial Officer; and Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations.



So let's get to it. The other following agenda items. Nel in brief; highlights from the fourth quarter, and also a recap of our 2023; commercial developments strategy; update summary; and then we open up for questions towards the end.



Nel is a leading pure-play hydrogen technology company with a global footprint. We were listed in 2014 on the Oslo Stock Exchange as the first hydrogen company. We have sold more than 3,500 electrolysers to more than 80 countries since 1927. So we trace our roots back almost a century.



But also in the fueling station business and has sold more than 140 stations to have 14 countries around the world. Manufacturing facilities in Norway, the US, and Denmark; a global network of sales and service reps; 670 employees; preferred partner with