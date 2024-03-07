Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Reports Mixed Q4 Results; Declares $0.45 Dividend

GSBD's Earnings Highlight Challenges Amidst Steady Investment Income

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): Slight increase to $14.62 per share as of December 31, 2023, from $14.61 per share on September 30, 2023.
  • Total Investment Income: Decreased to $115.4 million in Q4 from $120.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • Net Investment Income: After-tax figure fell to $61.8 million in Q4, down from $72.9 million in Q3.
  • Adjusted Net Investment Income: Dropped to $60.7 million after adjustments, compared to $69.7 million in the prior quarter.
  • Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses): Losses narrowed to $(10.1) million in Q4 from $(18.1) million in Q3.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Maintained at $0.45 per share, consistent with the previous quarter.
  • Leverage Ratio: Ending net debt to equity leverage ratio improved slightly to 1.11x from 1.13x.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD, Financial) released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, along with its 8-K filing. GSBD, a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, focuses on lending to middle-market companies to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The company primarily invests in secured and unsecured debt and is managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

1763166229239066624.png

Financial Performance and Portfolio Activity

GSBD's investment portfolio saw a slight decrease in fair value, down to $3,414.3 million from $3,438.7 million in the previous quarter. Total debt outstanding also decreased to $1,832.2 million from $1,884.5 million. Despite a marginal increase in net assets, the company's net asset value per share remained relatively stable at $14.62.

The company's total investment income for Q4 decreased to $115.4 million, primarily due to lower repayments and accretion of discounted positions. Net investment income after taxes also saw a decrease, falling to $61.8 million from $72.9 million in the previous quarter. Adjusted net investment income after taxes, which excludes purchase discount amortization, was $60.7 million, down from $69.7 million in Q3.

GSBD's net realized and unrealized losses improved, with adjusted net losses of $(10.1) million compared to $(18.1) million in the third quarter. The company's investment activity during the quarter included $166.2 million in new investment commitments across fourteen new and four existing portfolio companies, while sales and repayments totaled $224.0 million, driven by full repayments and exits from seven portfolio companies.

Liquidity, Capital Resources, and Portfolio Health

As of December 31, 2023, GSBD had $1,832.2 million in total debt outstanding with a combined weighted average interest rate of 5.45% for the quarter. The company's liquidity position included $724.1 million of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility and $52.4 million in cash. The ending net debt to equity leverage ratio improved slightly to 1.11x.

The health of GSBD's investment portfolio is reflected in the 99.9% of performing debt bearing a floating rate and a weighted average yield on debt and income-producing investments at fair value of 13.8%. However, investments on non-accrual status represented 2.3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value, indicating some areas of concern.

Outlook and Conference Call

GSBD will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and provide further insights into the company's performance and strategies. Investors and interested parties are encouraged to participate or access the archived replay on the company's website.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc's latest earnings report presents a mixed picture, with stable net asset value and maintained dividends but decreased investment income and net investment income. The slight improvement in the leverage ratio and the narrowing of net losses are positive signs, but the decrease in total investment income and the presence of non-accrual investments highlight ongoing challenges. Value investors may find GSBD's steady dividend and efforts to manage its debt profile appealing, while keeping an eye on the company's ability to navigate the complexities of middle-market lending.

For a more detailed analysis of GSBD's financial results, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Goldman Sachs BDC Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.