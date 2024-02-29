Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Net Loss in 2023

Emerald's Diverse Trade Show Portfolio Drives Revenue Up 17.5% Despite Net Income Dip

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Increase: Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) reported a 17.5% year-over-year revenue growth for 2023.
  • Net Loss Reported: The company experienced a net loss of $8.2 million in 2023, compared to a net income of $130.8 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA stood at $97.8 million for 2023, with a notable increase excluding insurance proceeds.
  • Operational Expansion: Emerald expanded its portfolio with new acquisitions and event launches, including the Overland Expo and NBA Con.
  • 2024 Outlook: Revenue projections for 2024 are between $415 million and $425 million, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $110 million and $115 million.
  • Liquidity Position: The company ended the year with $204.2 million in cash and full availability of its $110.0 million revolving credit facility.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, Emerald Holding Inc (EEX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading operator of B2B trade shows in the United States, saw a significant increase in revenue, attributing the growth to the expansion of events, new launches, and strategic acquisitions. Despite this, Emerald reported a net loss for the year, a stark contrast to the net income achieved in the previous year.

1763166830870032384.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Emerald's revenue increase is a testament to the company's robust core trade show business and its strategic expansion into the consumer live events market. The acquisition of Lodestone Events and the launch of NBA Con highlight the company's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and enhancing value for exhibitors, attendees, and shareholders. However, the net loss recorded for 2023 underscores the challenges faced, including muted performance in the media content business due to cautious advertising spend by tech companies.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's financial achievements, particularly in revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA, are critical for a company in the Media - Diversified industry, where the ability to adapt and scale is vital for long-term success. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA, excluding insurance proceeds, indicates a strong underlying operational performance.

Key details from the financial statements include:

Financial Metric 2023 Value Change from 2022
Revenue $382.8 million 17.5% increase
Net Loss $(8.2 million) NM
Adjusted EBITDA $97.8 million (59.2)% decrease
Free Cash Flow $28.8 million (82.5)% decrease
"We delivered another year of strong results in 2023. As a highly diversified and scaled platform, Emerald continues to benefit from the extended post-Covid recovery with strong demand from exhibitors and attendees alike," said Hervé Sedky, Emerald’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We achieved substantial top and bottom line growth in 2023 on the back of positive attendance and pricing trends as our customers continue to see our trade shows as instrumental in growing their own businesses," added David Doft, Emerald’s Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Emerald's performance in 2023 reflects the company's resilience and strategic initiatives to grow its event portfolio and enhance its offerings. The revenue growth, driven by organic increases and acquisitions, demonstrates the company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities and recover post-pandemic. However, the net loss indicates that despite revenue growth, the company faces challenges in translating top-line gains into net profitability, which will be an area of focus for investors and management alike.

Emerald's outlook for 2024 suggests confidence in continued revenue growth and an improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. The company's strong liquidity position, with significant cash reserves and credit facility availability, provides a solid foundation for future investments and operational flexibility.

For more detailed information and to stay updated on Emerald Holding Inc's financial developments, visit Emerald's website and stay tuned to GuruFocus.com for insightful financial analysis and news.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Emerald Holding Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.