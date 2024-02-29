Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Reports Growth in Fourth Quarter Earnings Amidst Operational Challenges

Key Financial Highlights from STRA's Latest Earnings Release

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased to $302.7 million in Q4 2023 from $269.9 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Income: Rose to $39.1 million in Q4 2023, up from $18.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS grew to $1.63 in Q4 2023 from $0.77 in Q4 2022.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was $117.1 million in 2023, slightly down from $126.1 million in 2022.
  • Dividend: Announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share.
  • Balance Sheet: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $208.7 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Enrollment Growth: Noted strong enrollment growth, particularly in the U.S. Higher Education segment.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for providing high-quality education through various subsidiaries including Strayer University, Capella University, and Torrens University, reported a significant increase in revenue and net income compared to the same period in the previous year.

1763170056205922304.png

Financial Performance Overview

STRA's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $302.7 million, a notable increase from the $269.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. This growth was attributed to strong enrollment and earnings, particularly in the U.S. Higher Education segment, which was driven by employer-affiliated enrollment. The Education Technology Services segment also saw significant growth, including an uptick in Sophia subscription growth. Additionally, the Australia/New Zealand segment is expected to return to total enrollment growth.

Net income for the quarter stood at $39.1 million, a substantial improvement from the $18.3 million reported in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also increased to $1.63, up from $0.77 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company's balance sheet remained strong with $208.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, despite a slight decrease in operating cash flow from $126.1 million in 2022 to $117.1 million in 2023.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Despite the positive financial results, STRA faced challenges, including a competitive higher education landscape and the need to continuously adapt to changing market demands. The company's focus on employer-affiliated programs and technology services is a strategic response to these challenges, aiming to maintain its growth trajectory and support economic mobility through education.

Dividends and Shareholder Returns

Reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns, STRA declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on March 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

STRA's operational highlights include a disciplined approach to cost management, as evidenced by a decrease in capital expenditures from $43.2 million in 2022 to $36.9 million in 2023. The company also reported a lower consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue, which was 3.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 4.9% for the same period in 2022.

Looking forward, CEO Karl McDonnell expressed optimism about the company's direction, citing ongoing commitments to student success and the potential for continued strength in the U.S. Higher Education segment, growth in the Education Technology Services segment, and a rebound in enrollment in the Australia/New Zealand segment.

For a detailed analysis of STRA's financial results, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Investors interested in participating in the live conference call with management to discuss these results can register to receive dial-in information and a PIN.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on STRA's financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Strategic Education Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.