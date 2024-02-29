Evergy Inc (EVRG) Reports Mixed 2023 Earnings and Provides 2024 Guidance

Evergy Inc (EVRG) Announces Full Year and Q4 2023 Earnings, Declares Dividend, and Updates Capital Investment Plan

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Full Year 2023 GAAP Earnings: $731.3 million, or $3.17 per share, a decrease from $752.7 million, or $3.27 per share in 2022.
  • Q4 2023 GAAP Earnings: $58.0 million, or $0.25 per share, an increase from $7.5 million, or $0.03 per share in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted Earnings for 2023: $815.6 million, or $3.54 per share, down from $853.8 million, or $3.71 per share in 2022.
  • 2024 Guidance: GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.73 to $3.93, with a long-term growth target of 4% to 6% through 2026.
  • Dividend Declaration: A dividend of $0.6425 per share payable on March 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024.
  • Capital Investment Plan: Updated five-year plan to $12.5 billion from 2024 through 2028.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, Evergy Inc (EVRG, Financial), a leading regulated electric utility, released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023. The company, which serves 1.7 million customers across Kansas and Missouri, reported a decrease in full-year GAAP earnings compared to the previous year, while fourth-quarter earnings saw a significant increase.

Company Overview

Evergy is a prominent player in the Utilities - Regulated industry, with a strong commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. The company operates a substantial rate base and is recognized as one of the largest wind energy suppliers in the United States. Evergy's strategic focus on affordability, reliability, and sustainability has been crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities within the energy sector.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share were impacted by a combination of factors, including higher interest expenses, increased depreciation and amortization, and unfavorable weather conditions. These were partially offset by a reduction in operations and maintenance expenses, tax items, and higher proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance. The company's president and CEO, David Campbell, highlighted the strategic advancements made in 2023, despite facing challenges from the higher interest rate environment, regulatory lag, and mild weather towards the year's end.

"In 2023, we advanced our strategic objectives of affordability, reliability and sustainability. The Kansas rate case settlement delivered significant benefits for customers and enhanced our regional rate competitiveness, we achieved a nearly 10% improvement in reliability, and we furthered our responsible energy transition with the addition of the Persimmon Creek wind farm," said David Campbell, Evergy president and chief executive officer.

Evergy's financial achievements, particularly the 12% reduction in adjusted operations and maintenance costs, underscore the company's commitment to cost management and operational efficiency. These efforts are vital for maintaining competitive rates and ensuring the company's ability to attract investment capital, which is essential for the Utilities - Regulated industry.

2024 Outlook and Dividend Declaration

Looking ahead to 2024, Evergy has set a GAAP EPS guidance range of $3.73 to $3.93 and reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4% to 6% through 2026. This guidance reflects the company's focus on operational and financial execution and its pursuit of constructive regulatory policies. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.6425 per share, demonstrating Evergy's commitment to delivering shareholder value.

The company also updated its five-year capital investment plan, increasing it to $12.5 billion from 2024 through 2028. This plan is indicative of Evergy's ongoing investment in infrastructure to support long-term growth and reliability.

Investor and Analyst Engagement

Evergy management will engage with the investment community in a conference call to discuss the earnings report and future plans. The call is an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain further insights into the company's strategies and financial outlook.

Evergy's performance in 2023, despite some headwinds, demonstrates the company's resilience and strategic focus. With a clear vision for the future and a commitment to sustainability, Evergy is well-positioned to navigate the evolving energy landscape and continue delivering value to its customers, employees, and shareholders.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings announcement and other financial filings available on Evergy's website at investors.evergy.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evergy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.