Full Year 2018 Keller Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 04, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 04, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alain Michaelis

Keller Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Michael J. Speakman

Keller Group plc - CFO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Christen David Hjorth

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Clyde Lewis

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Gavin Jago

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Joe Brent

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Equity Analyst

* Kellie McAvoy

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kevin Malcolm Cammack

Cenkos Securities plc., Research Division - Building and Construction Analyst



=====================

Alain Michaelis - Keller Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay, good morning. Welcome to Keller's 2018 results. A couple of usual