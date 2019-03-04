Mar 04, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 04, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alain Michaelis
Keller Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Michael J. Speakman
Keller Group plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christen David Hjorth
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Clyde Lewis
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Gavin Jago
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Joe Brent
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Equity Analyst
* Kellie McAvoy
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Kevin Malcolm Cammack
Cenkos Securities plc., Research Division - Building and Construction Analyst
=====================
Alain Michaelis - Keller Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Okay, good morning. Welcome to Keller's 2018 results. A couple of usual
Full Year 2018 Keller Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 04, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...