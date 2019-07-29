Jul 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alain Michaelis
Keller Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Michael J. Speakman
Keller Group plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christen David Hjorth
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Gavin Jago
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* James Edward Allen
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Kellie McAvoy
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Saravana Bala
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate
=====================
Alain Michaelis - Keller Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning. Welcome to Keller interims results, July '19. Standard running order, I'll summarize. I'm going to hand over to Mike for the financials, and I'll come back and talk business update
Half Year 2019 Keller Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...