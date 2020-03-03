Full Year 2019 Keller Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

* Mark Hooper

Keller Group plc - Group Financial Controller & Interim CFO

* Michael J. Speakman

Keller Group plc - CEO & Director



* James Edward Allen

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Saravana Bala

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Michael J. Speakman - Keller Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome. Some housekeeping points to begin with. First of all, there are no fire alarms program today in terms of test. So if something does go off, it is for real. I'd ask you to go down the stairs you would have come down -- up over here. And the muster point is in Telegraph Street by Costa. So it's just straight out down the door, left and left again. I'd also ask you to switch off your mobile phones.



From