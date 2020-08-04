Half Year 2020 Keller Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Michael J. Speakman - Keller Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the 2020 interim results for Keller Group. I hope you are all safe and keeping well. Mark and I will be presenting our results this morning and we'll answer some of your questions towards the end of the presentation. We'll be following our usual agenda format today. First, I'll provide a short summary. Mark will then go through the financial detail of the results. I will then address the business overview and also the outlook and summary towards the end.



Starting with the summary. In short, we've had a strong first half. It would have been even stronger hadn't been impact of the COVID-19. Whilst the pandemic reduced our revenue, down 5% year-on-year, all of our other profit measures improved significantly. Operating