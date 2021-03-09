Mar 09, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 09, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Burke
Keller Group plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Michael J. Speakman
Keller Group plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christen David Hjorth
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Clyde Lewis
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Deputy Head of Research
* Joe Brent
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Equity Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good morning, all, and welcome to the Keller Group plc Full Year Results 2020 Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be the operator for this call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to Michael Speakman to begin. Sir Michael, please go ahead.
Michael J. Speakman - Keller Group plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. For those of you who do
Full Year 2020 Keller Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 09, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...