Full Year 2021 Mastermyne Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Tony Caruso - Mastermyne Group Ltd. - CEO & MD



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Mastermyne's full year 2021 Results Presentation. On the call with me today is Brett Maff, our CFO, and together, we'll be taking you through this year's results.



So this has been quite an exciting year for the business as it marks a real turning point in what will be a very different looking business moving forward. And we look forward to sharing that story with you in this presentation and taking you through how we've done that and also many other highlights from the FY '21 year.



As it's been a year with many highlights, despite some challenges from low coal prices in the first part of the year, but which have now turned quite strongly and rallied and joined the strong performance of commodity prices more broadly.



So on Slide 4, just talking to the operational highlights for FY '21, we'd like to start with our safety performance, which has been our best safety performance on record since the company has started. And our ability to work safely is one