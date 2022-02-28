Half Year 2022 Metarock Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Tony Caruso - Metarock Group Limited - MD



Afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call and allowing us to take you through the half-year results for FY22.



Just starting on page 2, talking to the Metarock executive summary, the half year has certainly been dominated by our work to establish Metarock as a specialized, diversified underground mining services group. And this is part of a strategy that we've been communicating for some time around our expansion into the adjacent hard rock sector, as well as bringing through our mine operations contracts.



We've now established our hard rock division. And we're well progressed on our whole-of-mine contracts, which is delivering stronger growth, stronger revenue, and a significant uplift in margins for the entire business.



The PYBAR acquisition is integrating really well. And this is a business that is strongly aligned with our core business at Mastermyne. Early integration is largely now complete. And we have 1,100 people and a strong order book with a national footprint on completing that acquisition and a significantly