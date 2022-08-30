Full Year 2022 Metarock Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Tony Caruso - Metarock Group Limited - Managing Director



Morning, and thank you for joining Metarock's financial year 2022 full-year results call. Just like to start by acknowledging two of our colleagues, Graham Dawson and Gavin Feltwell, who lost their lives this year working in our operations. These accidents were tragic and have deeply impacted families, work colleagues, and our business irreversibly. We continue to support their families and all those impacted by these tragic events.



This year has been one of high highs and low lows. But I would like to make special mention of all the team here at Metarock who have worked together as we've navigated through what has been one of the most difficult years the business has faced.



While not dismissing the enormity of the two events, we're very proud and pleased with the transformational year we have delivered despite all that's occurred over the last 12 months. We repositioned the business as a leading mining services contractor specializing in providing an extensive suite of underground services across a broad range of commodities. And